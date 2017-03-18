Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Meopta Meopro 4-12x50
Meopta Meopro 4-12x50
03-18-2017, 05:02 AM
d500lnn
Meopta Meopro 4-12x50
I have the above listed scope for sale in great condition. It sits in opti locks right now with plastic inserts. Excellent glass, but selling off the rifle it sits on.
$405 shipped
03-18-2017, 05:15 AM
d500lnn
Re: Meopta Meopro 4-12x50
Pic2
03-18-2017, 05:16 AM
d500lnn
Re: Meopta Meopro 4-12x50
Great scope pic 3
