Mark4 m5a2 Leupold mark4 M5A2 6.5-20x50 34mm main tube, first focal tmr reticle, rev indicator, push button locking elevation turret, 10 mil per rev turrets, capped windage, zero stop.

Great scope, just looking to upgrade to something a bit more competition friendly. Will ship to the lower 48 for free.

