Lrhs 3-12 I have an LRHS 3-12 in exellent to as new condition with box, paperwork, bikini caps, Butler Creek caps and rings with built in level. for the life of me I can't remember the make, but they're the same as Steiner is selling under their brand name. I can't get pictures to load on here, but I can text or email plenty. $850 shipped.