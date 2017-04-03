Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Lots of stuff cheap
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Lots of stuff cheap
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-04-2017, 12:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: SD
Posts: 334
Lots of stuff cheap
Why do you cheap rude people have to piss all over peoples threads when they are honestly trying to sell stuff. Quit being an ass and dont post rude lowball crap on these peoples threads. You know who you are and you are a pain in everyones butt. My father always said dont bother telling stupid people they are stupid. Today i wont take my dads advice.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-04-2017, 12:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 243
Re: Lots of stuff cheap
Quote:
Originally Posted by drbill View Post
Why do you cheap rude people have to piss all over peoples threads when they are honestly trying to sell stuff. Quit being an ass and dont post rude lowball crap on these peoples threads. You know who you are and you are a pain in everyones butt. My father always said dont bother telling stupid people they are stupid. Today i wont take my dads advice.
I've seen one fella in particular, doing this for the last couple of weeks.
If someone wants to make an offer, I think they should do it through a private message.

I for one, am glad you made this post. Maybe the clueless will get a clue.....
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-04-2017, 12:50 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2003
Location: No.IL.
Posts: 462
Re: Lots of stuff cheap
Quote:
Originally Posted by heelerx2 View Post
i've seen one fella in particular, doing this for the last couple of weeks.
If someone wants to make an offer, i think they should do it through a private message.

I for one, am glad you made this post. Maybe the clueless will get a clue.....
aman +3
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-04-2017, 12:50 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Sugar Hill Georgia
Posts: 28
Re: Lots of stuff cheap
Amen!!
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 03-04-2017, 01:05 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 28
Re: Lots of stuff cheap
Im one of those that make offers and my thought is that this is a open forum and we should be able to make an offer with out being called out as being a lowballer. Is this an open forum or not
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa | Vortex VHS 4315 LR Moa »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:41 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC