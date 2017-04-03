Re: Lots of stuff cheap Quote: drbill Originally Posted by Why do you cheap rude people have to piss all over peoples threads when they are honestly trying to sell stuff. Quit being an ass and dont post rude lowball crap on these peoples threads. You know who you are and you are a pain in everyones butt. My father always said dont bother telling stupid people they are stupid. Today i wont take my dads advice.

If someone wants to make an offer, I think they should do it through a private message.



I for one, am glad you made this post. Maybe the clueless will get a clue..... I've seen one fella in particular, doing this for the last couple of weeks.If someone wants to make an offer, I think they should do it through a private message.I for one, am glad you made this post. Maybe the clueless will get a clue.....