Lot of 4 scopes for sale: Nikon, Burris, Millett

IMG_0646 psdan000 So I have found myself drowning in extra scopes and I just want to get rid of them because I will likely never use any of them. All of these scopes are used and show signs of use but are 100% functional, most are in great condition with light handling marks, glass is 100% on all of them. If you have a question on any specific scope feel free to ask. If one lucky buyer would like to purchase all 4 scopes I will sell them at a discounted price of $550 shipped, otherwise individual prices are firm. Thanks for looking!First up is a Nikon Monarch 4-12x40 AO, duplex reticle. has ring marks and missing the rubber ring around the eyepiece, otherwise great condition. Has original box and paperwork. $165 shippedbyNext is a Millett DMS-2 1-6x24, illuminated reticle has ring marks but 100% functional, glass is perfect, mount pictured is not included. $210 shippedbyNext is a Nikon pro staff 3-9x40, duplex reticle, light ring marks and one rub around the objective bell, glass is perfect, 100% functional. $80 shippedbybyFinally is a Burris Fullfield II 4.5-14x42, BDC reticle, excellent condition, very light handling marks, 100% functional and perfect glass, original box included. $175 shippedby