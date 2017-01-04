Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Looking for some 30mm lightweight rings
Looking for some 30mm lightweight rings
I am looking for the following ring sets

Hawkins 30mm low/med
Leupold Mark4 30mm low/med
nightforce ultralight 30MM low/med

Hawkins hybrids 30mm med for nesika

talley lightweight 30mm and 1" med for Nesika
