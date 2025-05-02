Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Looking for a March scope 2.5-25X42 or 2.5-25X52 MOA tactical turrets
Unread 03-22-2017, 04:55 PM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,136
Looking for a March scope 2.5-25X42 or 2.5-25X52 MOA tactical turrets
I am looking for a gently used March scope 2.5-25x42mm or 52mm. I would prefer a MOA Di-plex reticle. I will consider any MOA though. text or email is best
517*404*5883 or dellprater@sbcglobal.net
