LNIB VCOG 1-6 and Used Lightly Used Leupold VX-R 3-9x40
03-10-2017
LNIB VCOG 1-6 and Used Lightly Used Leupold VX-R 3-9x40
Trijicon VCOG 1-6x24.Green Segmented BDC reticle .223/55gr. Comes with QD mount, Trijicon Box and goodies. Only mounted briefly, never shot.

$1500

Leupold VX-R Patrol 3-9x40. Firedot mil reticle.

$400

Text 9073175734. Trade for your LH 6/6.5mm rifles or FFP optics. I can trade up for the right trade.
