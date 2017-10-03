Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
LNIB VCOG 1-6 and Used Lightly Used Leupold VX-R 3-9x40
LNIB VCOG 1-6 and Used Lightly Used Leupold VX-R 3-9x40
03-10-2017, 08:42 PM
Alaska260Rem
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Posts: 11
LNIB VCOG 1-6 and Used Lightly Used Leupold VX-R 3-9x40
Trijicon VCOG 1-6x24.Green Segmented BDC reticle .223/55gr. Comes with QD mount, Trijicon Box and goodies. Only mounted briefly, never shot.
$1500
Leupold VX-R Patrol 3-9x40. Firedot mil reticle.
$400
Text 9073175734. Trade for your LH 6/6.5mm rifles or FFP optics. I can trade up for the right trade.
