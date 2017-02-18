Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page LNIB Trijicon Accupoint TR23-2G 5-20x50mm Scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

LNIB Trijicon Accupoint TR23-2G 5-20x50mm Scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-18-2017, 12:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Posts: 11
LNIB Trijicon Accupoint TR23-2G 5-20x50mm Scope
I am selling a LNIB Trijicon Accupoint 5-20x50 scope, model TR23-2G. This is the mil-dot reticle version with the green "accupoint' dual-illuminated center dot. I bought this for my AR a couple months ago, but decided to go with a more-compact ACOG instead. Comes with all original paperwork and accessories including the sunshade and transparent bikini cover.

Asking $900 shipped. Can email pictures if interested (upload not cooperating).


From Trijicon Site:
Trijicons longest-range AccuPoint scope, it gives tactical shooters, varmint hunters and law enforcement snipers the ability to accurately extend their range in any light.

Advanced fiber-optics and tritium aiming-point illumination speeds target acquisition and extends available shooting hours
Dual-illumination system automatically adjusts aiming-point brightness to existing lighting conditions
Manual brightness override allows shooters to easily adjust the reticle to suit their preferences
30mm tube offers a greater range of mounting options
Rugged, aircraft-quality, hard-anodized aluminum body offers all- weather protection
Unmatched long eye relief protects against the recoil of higher caliber rifles
Easy-to-use external turret controls for windage and elevation adjustment
Side parallax adjuster for enhanced accuracy at long range


The TR23-2 also includes:

1 Sunshade
1 Trijicon Logo Sticker (PR15)
1 LENSPEN® (TA56)
1 Set of Lenscaps
1 AccuPoint Manual
1 Warranty Card
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-18-2017, 12:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Posts: 11
Re: LNIB Trijicon Accupoint TR23-2G 5-20x50mm Scope
Note I also have a couple Larue Mounts (LT120 and LT111, both 30mm) if interested.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB IR Defense MK II 35mm | Burris Xtreme Rings-2 Sets NEW »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC