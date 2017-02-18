LNIB Trijicon Accupoint TR23-2G 5-20x50mm Scope I am selling a LNIB Trijicon Accupoint 5-20x50 scope, model TR23-2G. This is the mil-dot reticle version with the green "accupoint' dual-illuminated center dot. I bought this for my AR a couple months ago, but decided to go with a more-compact ACOG instead. Comes with all original paperwork and accessories including the sunshade and transparent bikini cover.



Asking $900 shipped. Can email pictures if interested (upload not cooperating).





From Trijicon Site:

Trijicons longest-range AccuPoint scope, it gives tactical shooters, varmint hunters and law enforcement snipers the ability to accurately extend their range in any light.



Advanced fiber-optics and tritium aiming-point illumination speeds target acquisition and extends available shooting hours

Dual-illumination system automatically adjusts aiming-point brightness to existing lighting conditions

Manual brightness override allows shooters to easily adjust the reticle to suit their preferences

30mm tube offers a greater range of mounting options

Rugged, aircraft-quality, hard-anodized aluminum body offers all- weather protection

Unmatched long eye relief protects against the recoil of higher caliber rifles

Easy-to-use external turret controls for windage and elevation adjustment

Side parallax adjuster for enhanced accuracy at long range





The TR23-2 also includes:



1 Sunshade

1 Trijicon Logo Sticker (PR15)

1 LENSPEN® (TA56)

1 Set of Lenscaps

1 AccuPoint Manual

1 Warranty Card