|
LNIB Trijicon Accupoint TR23-2G 5-20x50mm Scope
I am selling a LNIB Trijicon Accupoint 5-20x50 scope, model TR23-2G. This is the mil-dot reticle version with the green "accupoint' dual-illuminated center dot. I bought this for my AR a couple months ago, but decided to go with a more-compact ACOG instead. Comes with all original paperwork and accessories including the sunshade and transparent bikini cover.
Asking $900 shipped. Can email pictures if interested (upload not cooperating).
From Trijicon Site:
Trijicons longest-range AccuPoint scope, it gives tactical shooters, varmint hunters and law enforcement snipers the ability to accurately extend their range in any light.
Advanced fiber-optics and tritium aiming-point illumination speeds target acquisition and extends available shooting hours
Dual-illumination system automatically adjusts aiming-point brightness to existing lighting conditions
Manual brightness override allows shooters to easily adjust the reticle to suit their preferences
30mm tube offers a greater range of mounting options
Rugged, aircraft-quality, hard-anodized aluminum body offers all- weather protection
Unmatched long eye relief protects against the recoil of higher caliber rifles
Easy-to-use external turret controls for windage and elevation adjustment
Side parallax adjuster for enhanced accuracy at long range
The TR23-2 also includes:
1 Sunshade
1 Trijicon Logo Sticker (PR15)
1 LENSPEN® (TA56)
1 Set of Lenscaps
1 AccuPoint Manual
1 Warranty Card