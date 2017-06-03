Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
03-06-2017, 09:01 PM
Lee in Texas
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: near Austin, TX
Posts: 70
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
Got the old scope on a rifle I bought. It's missing the cap from elevation. Would like to find an owner's manual, too. Thanks.
