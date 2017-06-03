Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 09:01 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: near Austin, TX
Posts: 70
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
Got the old scope on a rifle I bought. It's missing the cap from elevation. Would like to find an owner's manual, too. Thanks.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 Z Plex Reticle | Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25 MOAR »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC