LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
Unread 03-04-2017, 01:08 AM
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
Got it with an old sporter rifle. It's missing the threaded cap for elevation. Would be grat to get an owner's manual, too.

Thanks. Lee
