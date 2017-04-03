Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-04-2017, 01:08 AM
Lee in Texas
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: near Austin, TX
Posts: 67
LF Redfield Widefield 3-9x40 Manual & Windage/Elevation cap
Got it with an old sporter rifle. It's missing the threaded cap for elevation. Would be grat to get an owner's manual, too.
Thanks. Lee
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: Gunwerks G7 BR2 Rangefinder
|
FS LNIB Swarovski Z6 3-18x50mm BR**TRADES ADDED**
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:16 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC