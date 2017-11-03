Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Leupold vxr
Unread 03-11-2017, 08:06 PM
Join Date: Apr 2011
Posts: 156
Leupold vxr
Leupold vx-r patrol. New in box. 1.25-4x20. Firedot recticle. $500.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold vxr-img_7989.jpg  
