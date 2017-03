Leupold VXIII 4.5-14x40LR Selling my VXII 4.5-14x40LR B&C retinal 30mm tube with side focus. Comes with the leupold flip up lense covers and vortex viper medium rings. Scope is in really good shape 9/10. Does have very very slight ring marks that where on it when I bought it. Glass is perfect and tracks perfect. $400 shipped and insured. Text would be best for comunication.

Thanks

Donald Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger