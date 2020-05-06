Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target
02-24-2017
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 2
Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target
For sale, Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 long range target scope with a fine duplex. Scope has been mounted but is in excellent shape with no scratches on tube or glass. Sold as seen. $800 OBO. Contact me for pictures

Justin 307-262-1275

Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target-img_3509.jpg

Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target-img_3507.jpg

Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target-img_3508.jpg
