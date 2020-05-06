Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target
Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target
02-24-2017, 08:21 PM
spindrift307
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 2
Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 target
For sale, Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 long range target scope with a fine duplex. Scope has been mounted but is in excellent shape with no scratches on tube or glass. Sold as seen. $800 OBO. Contact me for pictures
Justin 307-262-1275
