Leupold vx3 6.5-20x40mm Target EFR Silhouette Special have a like new Leupold vx3 in the 6.5-20x40mm with target knobs. I had the scope sent away to premier reticle in Virginia and had the 5/8 moa dot installed for silhouette shooting.. so if u know anyone that needs a good scope for matches this is it! asking 650 shipped.. have well over 1000 into it with the new reticle installed