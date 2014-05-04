Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver
Unread 03-16-2017, 02:47 PM
Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver
Leupold VX 3 4.5-14x40 with varmint hunter reticle.
Silver model #66235
suffix year -Y
Excellent conditions... faint ringmarks.

$500 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver-img_4461.jpg   Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver-img_4463.jpg  

Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver-img_4462.jpg   Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver-img_4465.jpg  

Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver-img_4468.jpg   Leupold VX3 4.5-14x40 silver-img_4469.jpg  

