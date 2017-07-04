Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Leupold VX3
Unread 04-07-2017, 04:47 PM
Leupold VX3
N.I.B. Leupold VX 3 2.5X8X36 rifle scope. Matte with the duplex reticle. This is N.O.S. brand new. The box still has the tape seal on it. $375.00 shipped to lower 48.
