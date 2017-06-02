     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold VX2
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leupold VX2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 11:52 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: NC
Posts: 67
Leupold VX2
3-9x50 matte with duplex reticle. Spent maybe 4 months on a rifle then sold it. I should have the box but will verify. $230 shipped
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS: Nightforce SHV Scope | Swarovski Z5 5-25x52 BT 4W »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:00 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC