Leupold VX-R Patrol 3-9X FS

$400 shipped in factory box with all paperwork. Payment by USPS MO or PP gift only.





In great shape, may have some slight ring marks. Matte, 30mm tube with Firedot TMR reticle. Mil adjustments....$400 shipped in factory box with all paperwork. Payment by USPS MO or PP gift only.