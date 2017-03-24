Leupold VX III Tactical 4.5-14x 44mm Mil-Dot $450 Shipped



Glass is perfect. Finish is excellent; only 1 tiny dot of a scratch. No ring marks, No scuffing, no problems of any kind.



send me an email if you want to see pix.

mhogan@mtaonline.net



For $10 more you get a matched set of BC flip-ups and as a plus, you can dial-out parallax without the flip-up moving around on the objective or covering the dial-ring.



This is an early 00 or late 90s scope, an E series. Got the Leupold lifetime warranty.



Superb condition and a great scope for low to the bore and lightweight application.



