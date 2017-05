Leupold VX-III 6.5-20x50 LRT

Scope has a fine duplex reticle, is in very good condition, no dings, scratches or ring marks. Can loosen rings and move to take pics if needed. I'm selling it with Leupold prw medium rings and a Holland signature series anti cant level. Rings and level cost me over $140 shipped, I'm asking $700 for all of it shipped and insured in conus to your door.