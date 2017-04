Leupold VX-III 6.5-20x50 LONG RANGE 30MM tube (USED) Used Leupold 6.5-20X50 Long Range VX-III Target

30MM Tube

Fine duplex

Target turrets

Side focus



Scope has cosmetic scratches on front bell from a fall I took. Scope was sent to Leupold to have it checked out and there was no damage besides cosmetic. There are no dents in the scope, only scratches.

Pictures are of the actual scope for sale.



$625 shipped CONUS

Prefer USPS MONEY ORDER

Can accept PayPal but don't prefer it. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger