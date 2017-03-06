Leupold VX-III 3.5-10x40



Please follow the link to view all specs and features Leupold VX-III 3.5-10x40 I have a brand new Leupold VX-III 3.5-10x40 for sale. It is a model 55046. It is brand new in the box. The serial number is 505245P. You can verify that it is a genuine Leupold (not a Chinese knockoff) via the serial number. I purchased the scope to put on an AR but after mounting it in QD rings (very lightly, never tightened) and putting it on the AR I decided to go another way. It has been in my safe for approximately 4 years in the box. It has never been securely mounted on a firearm and was never shot.I will take $415 shipped anywhere in the lower 48. I can take Paypal (preferred) or US postal money order. I have a good bit more than this in it but will take a loss to fund other things.Please follow the link to view all specs and featuresSorry but I cant post pictures, Security token is missing error... I have no idea. It looks exactly like the one in the above link. You will receive the scope, all papers and registration papers, a Leupold black felt cloth and a set of unknown name brand 1 inch QD mounts. I have no need for them as all my scopes are 30 mm now.