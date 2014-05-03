     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold vx-7 3.5-14x50
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

The thread is closed

Leupold vx-7 3.5-14x50
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-31-2016, 06:16 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 234
Leupold vx-7 3.5-14x50
I have a leupold vx-7 with varmint hunter reticle for sale or trade. It has pop up turrets that are very nice to use. Has exceptional glass and is very good in low light. It is in very good shape. I got it on a trade and need some cash for other things. Will come with a set of badger ordnance high rings also. Looking to get 800$ shipped. Would also be interested in trades of just about anything gun related. Worst i can say is no. Can text 4069783956 with offers and for pics. Thanks!

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-31-2016, 06:50 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Posts: 996
    Re: Leupold vx-7 3.5-14x50
    Text sent

      #3  
    Unread 12-31-2016, 07:19 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Location: Southwest ND
    Posts: 234
    Re: Leupold vx-7 3.5-14x50
    Scope sold to onpoint! Lock it up!
    The thread is closed

    Bookmarks

    « Leupold vx-3 LR 6.5-20x50 | Badger ordnance 30mm high rings »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:02 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC