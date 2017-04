Leupold VX 6. 7-42 CDS Almost brand new scope. Only used at two range trips. Awesome scope but to much zoom for what I'm doing and I want a single dot reticle. This scope is Nightforce killer. It's the clearest scope I've looked through. TMOA reticle. 118504 part number if you want to check specs. I bought for $2099.00. yours shipped for $1800.00. have shot at 1000 yards during 1 range trip and it is nice at that range. USPS money order for payment.