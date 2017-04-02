Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Leupold vx-6 3x18x50 cds windplex
02-04-2017, 06:12 PM
Muledone
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 130
Leupold vx-6 3x18x50 cds windplex
With illuminated reticle, mounted but never took hunting, has alumina flip caps, new condition, 3 months old. Can tx pics . Bought two of them and just sold other one. 406-229-0305 1000.00
