     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold VX-6 3X18X50 CDS WINDPLEX
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leupold VX-6 3X18X50 CDS WINDPLEX
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-28-2017, 12:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Posts: 128
Leupold VX-6 3X18X50 CDS WINDPLEX
used for couple outings, does have some marks in finish where scope cap slid over. can tx pics . 900.00 406-229-0305
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS: Vortex Viper PST 4-16x50 EBR-1 MOA SFP | WTB Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x MOA »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:04 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC