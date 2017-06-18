Leupold VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS-ZL (NOT HD) Hello all,



Picked this up back in January and mounted it on one of my Jarrett Rifles for an aoudad hunt in west Texas. Fired about 5 shots to sight it in and one shot on the hunt so it's essentially new.



All relevant details pertaining to the scope are included in the pictures. Note that I have not used the CDS coupon and will include all materials as new. Scope will come with NightForce Ultralight Rings (Low - 0.885") and a Vortex bubble-level.



This is a fantastic optic, I'm only parting with it because I built a light-weight long range rig and purchased a March to run on it.



PM with questions.



Looking to get $975 OBO shipped and insured TYD and will accept paypal, Check (must clear) or certified funds. Will discount non-paypal payments the standard 3%. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



