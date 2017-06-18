Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Leupold VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS-ZL (NOT HD)
Unread 06-18-2017, 12:36 PM
CLP CLP is online now
Leupold VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS-ZL (NOT HD)
Hello all,

Picked this up back in January and mounted it on one of my Jarrett Rifles for an aoudad hunt in west Texas. Fired about 5 shots to sight it in and one shot on the hunt so it's essentially new.

All relevant details pertaining to the scope are included in the pictures. Note that I have not used the CDS coupon and will include all materials as new. Scope will come with NightForce Ultralight Rings (Low - 0.885") and a Vortex bubble-level.

This is a fantastic optic, I'm only parting with it because I built a light-weight long range rig and purchased a March to run on it.

PM with questions.

Looking to get $975 OBO shipped and insured TYD and will accept paypal, Check (must clear) or certified funds. Will discount non-paypal payments the standard 3%.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS-ZL (NOT HD)-img_0609.jpg   Leupold VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS-ZL (NOT HD)-img_0610.jpg  

Leupold VX-6 3-18x50mm CDS-ZL (NOT HD)-img_0611.jpg  
