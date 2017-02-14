Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Leupold vx-6 3-18x50mm cds
  #1  
Unread 02-14-2017, 10:37 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: mayville, north dakota
Posts: 27
Leupold vx-6 3-18x50mm cds
LEUPOLD VX 6 3-18X50mm CDS illuminated duplex only 6 months old. $900.
  #2  
Unread 02-15-2017, 02:35 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
Re: Leupold vx-6 3-18x50mm cds
Quote:
Originally Posted by troysand View Post
LEUPOLD VX 6 3-18X50mm CDS illuminated duplex only 6 months old. $900.
I am interest please call me 9897801514 or 9898719783 thank u ask for Aaron
