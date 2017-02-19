Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold VX-6 3-18x50 Scope New In Box Plex Firedot
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leupold VX-6 3-18x50 Scope New In Box Plex Firedot
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-19-2017, 04:49 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 56
Leupold VX-6 3-18x50 Scope New In Box Plex Firedot
New in box never mounted

Illuminated plex fire dot reticle

$1200 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Swarovski EL 10x42 Swarovision NIB For Sale | BSA Sweet 22 6-18X40mm AO »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC