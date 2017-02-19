Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Leupold VX-6 3-18x50 Scope New In Box Plex Firedot
Leupold VX-6 3-18x50 Scope New In Box Plex Firedot
02-19-2017, 04:49 PM
tmdtexan
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 56
Leupold VX-6 3-18x50 Scope New In Box Plex Firedot
New in box never mounted
Illuminated plex fire dot reticle
$1200 shipped
