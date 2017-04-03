Leupold VX 6 3-18x44 TMOA For Sale Leupold VX 6 3-18x44 with TMOA Reticle



I used the coupon for an MOA turret that covers the threads so cap is not needed.



Also included is an MOA turret that goes under the cap and the original turret so plenty of options.



Scope is like new and never hunted.



USPS Money Orders for payment please.

$ 875 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



