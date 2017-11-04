Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 Matte heavy duplex Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 Matte heavy duplex reticle. Used but great condition. Optics planet and amazon has them just under $1000 new. This still has a coupon for a CDS from Leupold, I never used it.



Selling to go up in magnification, would be willing to trade (+ cash on my end) for a VX-6 3-18x50 duplex. These scopes are really, really good if you are on the fence about buying one. Super happy so far with their performance in the field.



$775 tyd.



pm if interested, pics upon request