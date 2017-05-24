Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-24-2017, 11:42 PM
NBK
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Southern Ca.
Posts: 9
Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope
Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope
This is a deal! Scope is in like new condition. It was mounted on my 300 WSM and then taken back off. It comes with Leupold Alumina scope caps ($100 value)
With original box and all paperwork $775
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS Leupold VX3 LR, Talley Screw Lock rings
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:53 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC