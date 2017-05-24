Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 11:42 PM
NBK NBK is offline
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Southern Ca.
Posts: 9
Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope
Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope

This is a deal! Scope is in like new condition. It was mounted on my 300 WSM and then taken back off. It comes with Leupold Alumina scope caps ($100 value)

With original box and all paperwork $775
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope-vx6cdz-zl.jpg   Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope-zzzwindplex.jpg  

Leupold VX-6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL FireDot Wind Plex Scope-zzalumina.jpg  
