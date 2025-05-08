Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm NIB
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm NIB
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-18-2017, 03:57 PM
DRS
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: PA
Posts: 316
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm NIB
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm model #170889 duplex reticle. Box was opened for inspection but scope has not been used. $750 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Swaro X5(i) 5-25x56 P 1/4 MOA
|
Vortex Viper HS-T 6-24x50 MOA
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:42 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC