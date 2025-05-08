Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm NIB
03-18-2017, 03:57 PM
DRS
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: PA
Posts: 316
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm NIB
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm model #170889 duplex reticle. Box was opened for inspection but scope has not been used. $750 shipped
