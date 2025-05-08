Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-31-2016, 11:05 AM
DRS
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: PA
Posts: 307
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm model #170889 CDS fine duplex reticle. Was mounted in Burris Signature rings but never used. Like new $750
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS Nightforce 3.5x15x50 F1 (C355)
|
Leica Geovid 15x56 HD-R,Y NIB
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:33 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC