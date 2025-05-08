     close
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm
Unread 12-31-2016, 11:05 AM
DRS DRS is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2004
Location: PA
Posts: 307
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm
Leupold VX-3i 8.5-25x50mm model #170889 CDS fine duplex reticle. Was mounted in Burris Signature rings but never used. Like new $750
