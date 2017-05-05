Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Leupold VX 3 Long Range
Leupold VX 3 Long Range
05-05-2017, 08:30 AM
Gary Kaney
Join Date: Feb 2003
Location: Illinios
Posts: 583
Leupold VX 3 Long Range
Leupold VX 3 3.5x10 x 40 Long Range Premier Reticle Conversion. Scope was M3 turrets . but I had Leupold change them to M 1. Original cams come with scope.
600.00 SHIPPED Scope ships when funds clear. Prefer US Postal Money Order or Bank Draft
PICS ON REQUEST SITE WON'T LET ME UPLOAD PICS.
