Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR
Unread 04-03-2017, 07:36 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 7
Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR
Used Model #55172. Fine duplex, no marks on glass. Some surface marks. Scope has been hunted with. $700.00 shipped.
Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR-img_0830.jpg   Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR-img_0817.jpg  

Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR-img_0812.jpg   Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR-img_0820.jpg  

Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50mm LR-img_0814.jpg  
