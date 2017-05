Leupold VX-3 4.5-14x40mm CDS I’m selling this scope for a friend. He purchased it less than 3 months ago, with a custom CDS dial. After mounting it, he decided to go a different direction and buy a 33mm tube. It’s absolutely in mint condition, matte black, wind-plex, and bubble level mounted. Shipped $375 OBO, call for text 701-426-3243 for any questions. Thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger