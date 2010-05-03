Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Leupold vx 3 3.5-10
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Leupold vx 3 3.5-10
05-13-2017, 10:16 PM
Threejs
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: N. Michigan
Posts: 98
Leupold vx 3 3.5-10
I have a leupold vx3 3.5-10x50 that I acquired on trade from a member on here. Scope is in good shape with slight ring marks. I was going to keep it for a muzzleloader but already bought a nightforce for said MZ.
$300 shipped
