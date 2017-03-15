Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Leupold Vx-2 6-18x40mm A.O target 110816 $425
03-15-2017
Leupold Vx-2 6-18x40mm A.O target 110816 $425
Leupold Vx-2 6-18x40 A.O target product number 110816

Fine duplex reticle.

target turrets in 1/4 moa increments. 1 inch tube.

$425 shipped anywhere in the USA.

Paypal only. sent as gift or you pay the extra 3%. buyer pays insurance.

Cheapest price is amazon @ $550. take away 25% add $10 for shipping that gives ya $425

Can throw in a set of 1 inch low weaver 6 hole tactical rings for $25.




