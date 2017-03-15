Leupold Vx-2 6-18x40mm A.O target 110816 $425 Leupold Vx-2 6-18x40 A.O target product number 110816



Fine duplex reticle.



target turrets in 1/4 moa increments. 1 inch tube.



$425 shipped anywhere in the USA.



Paypal only. sent as gift or you pay the extra 3%. buyer pays insurance.



Cheapest price is amazon @ $550. take away 25% add $10 for shipping that gives ya $425



Can throw in a set of 1 inch low weaver 6 hole tactical rings for $25.









Fine duplex reticle.target turrets in 1/4 moa increments. 1 inch tube.shipped anywhere in the USA.only. sent as gift or you pay the extra 3%. buyer pays insurance.Cheapest price is amazon @ $550. take away 25% add $10 for shipping that gives ya $425Can throw in a set of 1 inch low weaver 6 hole tactical rings for $25.