Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

LEUPOLD VX-2 6-18x40 TARGET
Unread 03-21-2017, 05:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 160
LEUPOLD VX-2 6-18x40 TARGET
I have a leupold 6-18x40 target with target turrets and target dot retical it comes with sunshade and lupy rubber caps I have box and papers to go with. 385.00 shipped

pm cell # for pics

Thanks
« FS/FT Leupold MK6 3-18X44MM M5C2 First focal plane | WTS - Vortex Viper PST 2.5-10x32 EBR1-MRAD »
