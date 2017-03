Leupold VX-2 4-12x40mm A.O M1 turrets $360 Leupold VX-2 4-12x40mm adjustable objective. Fine duplex reticle. Model number 110808.



Sent into leupold & had M1 turrets installed on both windage and elevation. ($140)



Will sell for $360 shipped anywhere in the USA.



Also have a pair of warne 1 inch low rings I can sell for an additional $25.



Buyer pays for insurance if wanted. PAYPAL only, sent as gift or add 3% to the price.



Current price for this scope on Amazon is $338, add $140 turrets, knock off 25% that gives ya $360.













