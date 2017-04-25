Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold VX-2 4-12X40 AO CDS
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leupold VX-2 4-12X40 AO CDS
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-25-2017, 05:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 287
Leupold VX-2 4-12X40 AO CDS
New Leupold VX-2 4-12X40 AO CDS. new in box never mounted just opened the box. Comes with Coupon for the Custom CDS dial.
new retail is around $500

Will sale for $325 shipped

Trades considered.


Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-25-2017, 08:19 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Location: South East Montana
Posts: 121
Re: Leupold VX-2 4-12X40 AO CDS
This available ?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-25-2017, 08:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 287
Re: Leupold VX-2 4-12X40 AO CDS
Quote:
Originally Posted by trevorn View Post
This available ?
Yes it is.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS- VORTEX RAZOR GEN-II 4.5-27x56- NIB | FS Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 MOAR »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC