Leupold Vx-1 3-9x40mm W/M1 turrets $245 Leupold Vx-1 3-9x40mm duplex reticle



sent into leupold to have M1 turrets installed on windage and elevation. ($140)



$245 shipped priority mail anywhere in the USA.



Paypal only, sent as gift or add 3%. buyer pays for insurance.



Current price on amazon for this scope is $171. add $140 for turrets, take off 25% that gives ya $235. shipping additional $10.







