Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold VariX II 3x9x50 Matte Blk
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leupold VariX II 3x9x50 Matte Blk
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-18-2017, 11:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 376
Leupold VariX II 3x9x50 Matte Blk
For sale Leupold 3x9x50mm, matte blk , duplex reticle. Scope looks in perfect condition, glass is perfect $250. If your interested I can text photos.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Nikon Monarch 4-16x50 SF BDC | WTS: Bushnell Elite Tactical DMR 3.5-21x50mm »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:29 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC