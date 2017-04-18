Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-18-2017, 11:34 PM
Ronin75
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 376
Leupold VariX II 3x9x50 Matte Blk
For sale Leupold 3x9x50mm, matte blk , duplex reticle. Scope looks in perfect condition, glass is perfect $250. If your interested I can text photos.
