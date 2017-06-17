Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Leupold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm LR
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Leupold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm LR
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-17-2017, 10:12 AM
Elkbelter
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 465
Leupold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm LR
Great condition scope.
Target turrets.
30mm / side focus.
Fine reticule.
Light ring marks.
$690
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Bushnell Elite 5-30x50mm 6500
|
Nightforce ATACR for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:30 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC