Leupold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm LR
06-17-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 465
Leupold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm LR
Great condition scope.
Target turrets.
30mm / side focus.
Fine reticule.
Light ring marks.
$690
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold Vari-X III 8.5-25x50mm LR-dscn3365.jpg  
