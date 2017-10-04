Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Leupold standard rings
Unread 04-10-2017, 07:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 172
Leupold standard rings
I have 2 sets of new in the package Leupold Standard rings in gloss. One set is high and one set is medium. 21.00 per pair shipped. Never been out of the package.
