Leupold MK4 8.5-25 ER/T(FFP) M5
02-26-2017, 09:13 PM
Leupold MK4 8.5-25 ER/T(FFP) M5
I have a Leupold MK4 that I took on a trade, precious owner said he never mounted it.
It has the TMR reticle, mil/mil, and FFP.
Will include rings that came with it (not sure on brand)
$1375 shipped
Only trades considered:
34mm FFP MRAD scopes
