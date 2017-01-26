Leupold Mark 6 3-18x44 I bought this scope a while ago and due to a divorce it needs a new home. This scope is also listed on professionalsoldiers.com.



Leupold Mark 6 3-18x44

M5B2, Front Focal

TMR Reticle

.1 MRAD adjustments



Comes with butler creek caps and Leupold Rings. The rings are too low to mount to a flat top rifle. Scope has never been used, rings were mounted and both were test fitted to a rifle.



$1500 buyer pays shipping and insurance.



Pictures are to be posted shortly. Pictures can be emailed to any prospective buyer.