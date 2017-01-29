     close
Leupold Mark 4 M1. TMR reticle
Unread 01-29-2017, 10:44 PM
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Leupold Mark 4 M1. TMR reticle
Brand new still in factory sealed box. Bought one and then ordered a second for another build. Decided not to build the 2nd rifle so selling off parts. Selling only one scope. $1,150 shipped
    « Eotech Mod 512 ( Like New ) Cheap! | Vortex Viper PST FFP 6x24x50 reticle light like new »
